UrduPoint.com

WHO Urges Parties In Afghan Conflict To Ensure Safety Of Afghans, Health Workers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 04:34 PM

WHO Urges Parties in Afghan Conflict to Ensure Safety of Afghans, Health Workers

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called on the sides in the conflict in Afghanistan to protect all the citizens, including civilians and health employees and promised to remain in the country and continue its humanitarian services on the ground

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The World Health Organization on Wednesday called on the sides in the conflict in Afghanistan to protect all the citizens, including civilians and health employees and promised to remain in the country and continue its humanitarian services on the ground.

Access to health services and other means of humanitarian aid is vital for the population, especially against the background of month-long fighting and the COVID-19 pandemic that severely affected the already fragile healthcare system of Afghanistan, according to the WHO.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) is committed to staying in Afghanistan and delivering critical health services and calls on all parties to respect and protect civilians, health workers, patients, and health facilities. During this difficult time, the well-being of all civilians � as well as the safety and security of our staff � in Afghanistan is paramount," the statement read.

It listed a set of health emergencies registered in Afghanistan over the last months, related to violence, in particular, 13,897 trauma cases, admitted at 70 WHO-linked health units in July.

In addition, 134 hospitals in 34 Afghan provinces, supported by the WHO, have reported 20,988 trauma cases over the past two months.

In addition to the reports of trauma cases, there are such diseases as "diarrhoea, malnutrition, high blood pressure, COVID-19-like symptoms, and reproductive health complications," according to the statement.

The organization has supplied 500 health units with medical supplies and emergency kits since early summer and has been conducting mental and physical health support training of medical workers, according to the statement.

However, according to the WHO, attacks on medical facilities across Afghanistan remain a stumbling point in efforts to improve the country's health system. In particular, from January-July, 26 hospitals and 31 health employees were targeted in attacks with 12 of them killed.

The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) entered Kabul on Sunday, putting an end to a weeks-long offensive and the existence of the US-supported government.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul World Russia July Sunday All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Celebs condemn woman assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

Celebs condemn woman assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

1 minute ago
 AJK PM names KPL as Official National T20 Cricket ..

AJK PM names KPL as Official National T20 Cricket League of Kashmir

4 minutes ago
 CS visits Moharram control room

CS visits Moharram control room

4 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi adopts NASA technology ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi adopts NASA technology to find root cause of persiste ..

8 minutes ago
 PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pa ..

PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 Reporters Without Borders Calls on Yemeni Authorit ..

Reporters Without Borders Calls on Yemeni Authorities to Stop Intimidation of Jo ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.