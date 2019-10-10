WHO Western Pacific steps up effort to fight antimicrobial resistance

(@imziishan)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The health leaders from World Health Organization (WHO) in the Western Pacific region endorsed on Thursday an action plan to fight antimicrobial resistance (AMR), in response to the growing threat to health and development posed by infections that have become resistant to treatment.

According to a statement, delegates recognized that efforts to combat AMR need to be stepped up, as so-called superbugs, bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi that have become resistant to treatment - pose an ever-greater threat to the future.

WHO said without additional action, an estimated 10 million people are expected to die due to AMR by 2050, with some 4.

5 million in the Asia Pacific.

AMR threatens to reverse hard-fought gains in fighting tuberculosis, malaria, HIV and many common infections as well as broadly, the achievement of universal health coverage and the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations.

The Framework for Accelerating Action to Fight Antimicrobial Resistance in the Western Pacific region sets out new ways to slow the emergence and spread of AMR and address its impact on health and economies in the region.

Health leaders approved the action plan at the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific being held in Manila since Monday.