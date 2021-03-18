UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO 'worried' About Virus Spread In Balkans, Central Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:22 PM

WHO 'worried' about virus spread in Balkans, Central Europe

The World Health Organization said Thursday it was "particularly worried" about the Covid-19 situation in the Balkans and Central Europe, noting that hospitalisations and deaths were among the highest in the world

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Thursday it was "particularly worried" about the Covid-19 situation in the Balkans and Central Europe, noting that hospitalisations and deaths were among the highest in the world.

"We are particularly worried about the epidemiological situation in the Balkans, as well as many other countries around Central Europe," Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO's European office, told a news conference.

Related Topics

World Europe

Recent Stories

New master plan of major cities to check haphazard ..

36 seconds ago

England's Daly in at centre as Slade misses Irelan ..

37 seconds ago

Russian, Swiss Lawmakers Discuss Resuming In-Perso ..

38 seconds ago

China's Hainan to launch Haikou-Paris air freight ..

42 seconds ago

UK denies vaccine shortfall will slow lockdown eas ..

4 minutes ago

SCCI urges for allowing business activities on wee ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.