WHO 'worried' about virus spread in Balkans, Central Europe

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Thursday it was "particularly worried" about the Covid-19 situation in the Balkans and Central Europe, noting that hospitalisations and deaths were among the highest in the world.

"We are particularly worried about the epidemiological situation in the Balkans, as well as many other countries around Central Europe," Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO's European office, told a news conference.