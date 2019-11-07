UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Why Brain Training May Help You Form Stronger Memories

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:34 PM

Why Brain Training May Help You Form Stronger Memories

The hormone dopamine may play a part in your ability to make new memories. Getty ImagesDopamine is often known as the "feel-good hormone," but it's much more than that

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) The hormone dopamine may play a part in your ability to make new memories. Getty ImagesDopamine is often known as the "feel-good hormone," but it's much more than that.This neurotransmitter earned its nickname because when we anticipate a reward like winning a game or falling in love dopamine levels increase, giving us a feeling of euphoria and bliss.But research has also found that dopamine is essential for the formation of episodic memories, such as what you had for dinner last night or where you parked your car at the mall.This provides insights into potential new treatments for memory disorders.One treatment option would be to use medications that increase dopamine in the brain, either directly or indirectly.

Another is deep brain stimulationTrusted Source of the neurons that produce dopamine.

Unexpected rewards boost memoryIn a recent study, a team led by researchers from Brown University found that in certain situations, unexpected rewards boost the formation of episodic memories.The study was published earlier this month in Nature Human BehaviorTrusted Source.In psychological research, this kind of better-than-expected outcome is known as a reward-prediction error.

These involve the release of dopamine in certain parts of the brain.In the study, researchers tested the link between reward-prediction errors, learning, and memory by asking people to play an online game.During the first or learning phase of the game, people bet on whether they would win the reward shown at the start of the round.

The chance of winning was tied to an image that appeared after the potential reward.

Related Topics

Car May From Love

Recent Stories

Measures underway to improve land record system: C ..

57 seconds ago

Pakistan exports to China increases after executio ..

7 minutes ago

European stock markets climb in early deals

17 minutes ago

Russian sports minister says doping data not falsi ..

5 minutes ago

China says agreed with US to remove tariffs as tra ..

5 minutes ago

Russian AI Technology Developers to Form Alliance ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.