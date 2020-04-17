Will Take 'a Year Or Two' Before US Economy Recovers: Fed Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:56 AM
The United States will take "a year or two," if not longer, to recover from the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus, a top Federal Reserve official said Thursday
"It would probably take a year or two, a few years to get the US economy fully back to full strength," New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said.
"Unfortunately, this is a situation where I think the economies can be underperforming for some time," he said in a video conference organized by the Economic Club of New York.