UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With 23 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Of Affected In Sindh Police Reaches To 3787

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

With 23 new COVID-19 cases, tally of affected in Sindh Police reaches to 3787

With 23 new cases reported in last two days, around 3787 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::With 23 new cases reported in last two days, around 3787 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.

He told that out of total 765 tests conducted in two days, as many as 23 cops tested positive for the virus.

The spokesman said that 21 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19.

He told that currently 275 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3491 had returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

Related Topics

Sindh Police All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

8 minutes ago

Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

31 minutes ago

KIKLABB announces SEEDLABB internship programme fo ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Bottas made to 'look like a fool' by Mercedes stan ..

1 minute ago

Small Body of Syrian Constitutional Committee Show ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.