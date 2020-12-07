With 23 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Of Affected In Sindh Police Reaches To 3787
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:00 PM
With 23 new cases reported in last two days, around 3787 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::With 23 new cases reported in last two days, around 3787 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.
He told that out of total 765 tests conducted in two days, as many as 23 cops tested positive for the virus.
The spokesman said that 21 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19.
He told that currently 275 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3491 had returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.
The spokesman said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.