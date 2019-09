A woman died of dengue fever in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A woman died of dengue fever in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) here on Wednesday.

The official of BBH said the deceased identified as Amna Sharif , 26, resident of Gulraiz II, was brought and admitted to the hospital in dengue ward few days back.