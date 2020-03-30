Woman Dies Of Congo Virus In Mithi
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:11 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman died of congo virus at Karachi last night .According to details 50-year-old woman Neemat who was admitted in hospital on emergence of Congo virus.
According to details,woman was resident of Edani village of taluka Chhachho district Tharparkar.