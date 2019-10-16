UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Dies Of Dengue Fever Complications In SITE Area, Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 03:56 PM

Woman dies of dengue fever complications in SITE Area, Karachi

A 35 year old lady, Samreen Bano, resident of SITE (Metroville) area passed away of dengue fever induced shock syndrome last night at a private hospital in North Nazimabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A 35 year old lady, Samreen Bano, resident of SITE (Metroville) area passed away of dengue fever induced shock syndrome last night at a private hospital in North Nazimabad.

A senior official of Sindh Dengue Fever Prevention and Control Program confirming the latest death here on Wednesday said more than 200 cases of the ailment has been reported from across the province, including 192 from Karachi only, during the past 24 hours.

As for current month, he said 2505 cases were registered province wide including 2333 from Karachi only as against 5722 from across Sindh during the prevalent month with 5376 from its capital city, Karachi.

"The number of deaths has reached the figure of 18 inKarachi only," said the official in reply to a query.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Dengue SITE North Nazimabad From

Recent Stories

Cricketer provides online bike service after losin ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces establishment of the Mohamed b ..

27 minutes ago

International Esports Federation keen to make Duba ..

46 minutes ago

Indian top court seeks final arguments in Babari m ..

47 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

37 seconds ago

Seven arrested for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.