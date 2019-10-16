Woman dies of dengue fever complications in SITE Area, Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A 35 year old lady, Samreen Bano, resident of SITE (Metroville) area passed away of dengue fever induced shock syndrome last night at a private hospital in North Nazimabad.

A senior official of Sindh Dengue Fever Prevention and Control Program confirming the latest death here on Wednesday said more than 200 cases of the ailment has been reported from across the province, including 192 from Karachi only, during the past 24 hours.

As for current month, he said 2505 cases were registered province wide including 2333 from Karachi only as against 5722 from across Sindh during the prevalent month with 5376 from its capital city, Karachi.

"The number of deaths has reached the figure of 18 inKarachi only," said the official in reply to a query.