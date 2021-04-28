Woman in Kiev Paralyzed After Receiving Covishield Vaccine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) A woman in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev has been paralyzed shortly after being administered Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in India, national media reported on Wednesday.

According to the 1+1 tv channel, the woman has been bedridden for almost a month with a loss of sensation in most of her body. She was paralyzed on the third day after receiving the vaccine and was diagnosed with myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord.

The head of the department of neuroinfections at Ukraine's Institute of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases, Pavlo Dyachenko, has not ruled out a possible link between paralysis and vaccination.

A special commission is probing the connection.

Ukraine received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from India on February 23, launching the mass immunization campaign the next day. So far, 558,716 people out of some 44 million have been vaccinated.

The country has also received over 367,000 doses of the South Korean-made AstraZeneca/SKBio COVID-19 vaccine via the COVAX facility, in addition to Pfizer/BioNTech.