UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women More Prone To Diabetes Than Men: PGMI Principal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:28 PM

Women more prone to diabetes than men: PGMI principal

Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that women were more prone to diabetes than men and the death rate among women was more due to the disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that women were more prone to diabetes than men and the death rate among women was more due to the disease.

Addressing a function titled 'Diabetes and Families' at Lahore General Hospital, he said people were contracting diabetes, inherited by their families and such persons should be more careful in taking preventive measures.

He said that excessive use of fast food and no exercise were among the major causes of diabetes.

He said that Pakistan was on the 5th number with regard to diabetes.

Dr Zafar said that unfortunately, diabetes had become family disease. Till 1980, in male diabetes was 4.3 per cent which almost doubled in 2014 and reached the graph of 9 per cent, while in womenfolk, this rate reached from 5.1 to 7.9 per cent during the said period.

He said that to be lethargic and increase in weight were also main reasons of diabetes. He laid stress on regular medical checkup and control at the stage of pre-diabetic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Male Women National University Family From Weight

Recent Stories

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

1 minute ago

Diaspora community playing a key role in creating ..

16 minutes ago

NUST crosses “500 patents filed and 100 patents ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan has set on journey to prosperity after s ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslatvisit Port Casab ..

25 minutes ago

No record of $200 billion in foreign countries ava ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.