Women more prone to diabetes than men: PGMI principal

(@imziishan)

Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that women were more prone to diabetes than men and the death rate among women was more due to the disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that women were more prone to diabetes than men and the death rate among women was more due to the disease.

Addressing a function titled 'Diabetes and Families' at Lahore General Hospital, he said people were contracting diabetes, inherited by their families and such persons should be more careful in taking preventive measures.

He said that excessive use of fast food and no exercise were among the major causes of diabetes.

He said that Pakistan was on the 5th number with regard to diabetes.

Dr Zafar said that unfortunately, diabetes had become family disease. Till 1980, in male diabetes was 4.3 per cent which almost doubled in 2014 and reached the graph of 9 per cent, while in womenfolk, this rate reached from 5.1 to 7.9 per cent during the said period.

He said that to be lethargic and increase in weight were also main reasons of diabetes. He laid stress on regular medical checkup and control at the stage of pre-diabetic.