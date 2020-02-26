Women need to be aware of Vitamin D deficiency:Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Expert on Wednesday underlined the need to aware women about Vitamin D deficiency in their bodies women of all ages used to have a basic health checkup were found of Vitamin D and calcium deficiency which can increase risks of fracture.

Dr Tabbasum Malik , Nutritionist said large number of women were found having Osteopenia - lower bone density than normal because of deficiency of vitamin D and calcium. She said that the state of health, especially women health was poor as over 75 percent people suffering for being underweight, overweight or obese while very few were physically fit and healthy," she said.

"Getting enough calcium and vitamin D is essential to building strong, dense bones,"she added.

"The sun helps synthesize vitamin D in the skin,promoting the growth of strong muscles and bones, lowering blood pressure, easing fibromyalgia pain, and slowing the progression multiple sclerosis,"she said.

She said that vitamin D can promote good health, a lack of it may lead to serious health issues and sun exposure during the wintertime may be minimal, leading to lower levels of vitamin D. "A vitamin D deficiency can harm your mental health, but it's also true that not getting enough vitamin D may raise risk for other diseases and conditions ,some of them are life-threatening," she said.

She said nutritionists should advised patients about regular assessment and guidance on healthy eating habits, diet plan and recommend what changes they needed to make to their lifestyle healthier.