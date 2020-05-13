UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work And Exercise Restrictions Ease In England

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Work and exercise restrictions ease in England

People living in England have more freedom to leave their homes from Wednesday and to go to work if necessary in the first stage of an easing of the coronavirus lockdown

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :People living in England have more freedom to leave their homes from Wednesday and to go to work if necessary in the first stage of an easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

The pandemic has killed more than 36,000 people in Britain, according to official statistics, and despite a fall in deaths and hospitalisations, officials are still concerned, particularly by the death rates in care homes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday a gradual easing of the lockdown, which would be dependent on keeping infection rates down.

Residents in England are now be able to drive to the countryside, play tennis or golf, see one friend in a public space or visit a garden centre.

But they must at all times remain two metres away from other people, risking a �100 pound fine if they break the rules.

Millions of people who are unable to work from home should also go back to their jobs, under the plan unveiled by Johnson.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps urged those returning to the workplace to "cycle or walk" if possible.

"We are asking people to be very sensible and not flood back to public transport," he told Sky news.

"Even with all the trains and buses back to running when they are, there will not be enough space," he added.

People in England can also move house while home viewings are also allowed for the first time since the country shut down on March 23, with more than 450,000 buyers and renters currently caught in limbo.

The easing of restrictions comes as the government attempts to revive the economy, which fell two percent in the first quarter, its worst drop in since the 2008 financial crisis.

The situation is different in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with people still being asked to "stay at home".

Johnson has been criticised for his multi-stage plan, with opposition parties and the media calling it confusing.

He will face MPs at midday (1100 GMT) on Wednesday during the traditional weekly question time in the House of Commons.

Related Topics

Tennis Flood Fine Visit Wales Ireland March Sunday Media All From Government Jobs Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

3 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

21 minutes ago

Lockdown eased but risk of pandemic still prevaili ..

2 minutes ago

Rain disrupt power supply to many areas across pro ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Believes SCO Should ..

2 minutes ago

Australia church fined for selling bleach as virus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.