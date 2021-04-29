UrduPoint.com
Workers Install Beds In A Sports Complex For COVID In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:17 PM

Workers has installed beds in a sports complex which will be converted into a temporary care center for COVID-19 patients in Patna, India, April 28, 2021

PATNA, , 2021 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) --:- Workers has installed beds in a sports complex which will be converted into a temporary care center for COVID-19 patients in Patna, India, April 28, 2021.

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 18 million, reaching 18,376,524 on Thursday, as a fresh high of 379,257 new cases were recorded during the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

As many as 3,645 deaths reported across the country since Wednesday morning, also the highest daily spike, took the total death toll to 204,832.

