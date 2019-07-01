Workshop For Institutional Strengthening Process Of Health Conducted
USAID conducted action planning workshop for the institutional strengthening process of the health sector reforms unit
The workshop was conducted by the leading health experts Dr Zahida Sarwar and Dr Habib Hussain and was attended by the top officials of health department including Dr.
Tahir Khilji Additional DG Health, DG PHSA Dr. Jahanzaib Afridi, CEO Health Care Commission Aazar Sardar and CPO Sher Gul said a hand out issued here on Monday.
The participants stressed the critical role of the HSRU in the health systems strengthening of KP and contributed in the action planning.