UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop For Institutional Strengthening Process Of Health Conducted

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:50 PM

Workshop for institutional strengthening process of health conducted

USAID conducted action planning workshop for the institutional strengthening process of the health sector reforms unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :USAID conducted action planning workshop for the institutional strengthening process of the health sector reforms unit.

The workshop was conducted by the leading health experts Dr Zahida Sarwar and Dr Habib Hussain and was attended by the top officials of health department including Dr.

Tahir Khilji Additional DG Health, DG PHSA Dr. Jahanzaib Afridi, CEO Health Care Commission Aazar Sardar and CPO Sher Gul said a hand out issued here on Monday.

The participants stressed the critical role of the HSRU in the health systems strengthening of KP and contributed in the action planning.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Afridi Top

Recent Stories

Rs 2,327.359 mln allocated for executing 26 new sc ..

3 minutes ago

US Awards $104Mln Contract to Retrofit Computers o ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Sindh approves 363 jobs under dece ..

3 minutes ago

Military Helicopter Crashes in Northern Germany - ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC Agrees on 9-Month Extension of Oil Output Cut ..

12 minutes ago

Sweden deploys new air defence missile system on B ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.