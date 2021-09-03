UrduPoint.com

Workshop On Dengue Prevention Held

Workshop on dengue prevention held

Workshop was organized to create awareness about the ways and means to prevent dengue on Friday here at Jinnah hall Sargodha under the auspices of Punjab health department in which doctors, paramedics, members and representatives of private and public welfare organizations participated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A workshop was organized to create awareness about the ways and means to prevent dengue on Friday here at Jinnah hall Sargodha under the auspices of Punjab health department in which doctors, paramedics, members and representatives of private and public welfare organizations participated.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer district health authority Dr Aslam Asad briefed about the dengue growth, its life span and steps to curb dengue.He said that dengue could only be averted with the active participation of community members and adopting preventive measures.

Focal person for dengue control Dr Tariq Hassan said that dengue was a fatal disease and it was our moral duty to create awareness at grass-root level.

