World AIDS Day To Be Marked On Dec 1

Thu 28th November 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe,United Nations' (UN) World AIDS Day will be marked on December 1(Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan to honor AIDS victims it also focuses on issues surrounding HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome).

A simple red ribbon is one of the most widely recognized symbols of HIV and AIDS.

AIDS stands for "acquired immune deficiency syndrome" or "acquired immunodeficiency syndrome" and denotes a condition, which results from the damage done by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) to the immune system. The condition was first identified in 1981 and the name "AIDS" was first introduced on July 27, 1982.

HIV can only be transmitted between people through direct contact of a mucous membrane or the blood stream with a bodily fluid. Hence, there has been a lot of stigma around the spread of HIV and people living with HIV and AIDS. It has been estimated that around 33 million people around the world have been infected with HIV and that around two million people die from AIDS related conditions each year.

On October 27, 1988, the UN General Assembly officially recognized that the World Health Organization declared December 1, 1988, to be World AIDS Day.

