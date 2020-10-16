UrduPoint.com
World Anesthesia Day Marked

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:49 PM

World Anesthesia Day marked

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The province biggest hospital ,Lady Reading Hospital on Friday held seminar to mark World Anesthesia Day for awareness purpose .

THE World Anesthesia Day was observed on October 16 across the globe every year.The participants of seminar paid rich tribute to LRH's Anesthesia and Critical Care Department for its significant role in saving the lives of critically ill patients admitted to the ICU during the pandemic.

The seminar was attended by the Dean, Hospital Director, Medical Director and large number of doctors, nurses and other staff.

LRH has recently recruited senior consultants for ICU care which were benefiting ICU patients while quality of care has been improved.

During the seminar, team from Anesthesia and Critical Care department highlighted the role of the department that how an anesthetist monitors the patient's condition in operation theaters.

Muhammad Asim added that anesthetists played an important role in more than 100 major operations being done on daily basis in LRH MTI.

At the end of the seminar, doctors from Anesthesia Department, nurses and paramedics working in the Corona Complex and ICU were also given honorary shields in recognition of their services during COVID-19 crises.

