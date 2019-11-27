Interactive Dialogue with Health Reporters and Writers

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019) On the World Antibiotic Awareness Week (18-24 Nov 2019), a group of health reporters and writers participated in an interactive dialogue with experts on infectious diseases and for a better understanding of the threat of antimicrobial resistance in the country. The writers were informed about the severity of the issues in Pakistan and what measures are required to tackle the situation.

The doctors panel included: Dr. Muhammad Osama Rehman Khalid, Dr. Azizulllah Khan Dhillo and Dr. Sunil Kumar Dodani; each of the practitioners elaborated on the reasons why there is acute antimicrobial resistance in the country and called for countrywide awareness of redressing this problem. The media engaged the panelists and discussed several other aspects including the availability of antibiotics openly at pharmacies, a practice of self-prescription.

The purpose of the workshop was to understand why the World Antibiotic Awareness was important, what is an antibiotic and how resistance occurs, why resistance is increasing and why the rational use of antibiotics is necessary; in addition to how AMS education can help to minimize emergence of resistance.

Dr. Bushra Jamil of the Medical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP) also spoke and explained the rationale on how the society collaborates with industry partners to create an awareness.

Country Manager Pfizer Pakista Syed Wajih said, “We at, Pfizer are fully aware of this important issue of AMR and have been working with relevant stakeholders to make our contribution towards managing it. On World Antibiotic Awareness Week 2019, we are pleased to partner with MMIDSP & Medical Stake holders, which is leading the way for creating awareness on AMR in Pakistan. Pfizer core values remain focused on our patient’s wellness, and we are working together on projects that positively impact overall health in Pakistan.”

Recently, Pfizer Pakistan signed an MoU with MMIDSP to collaborate the efforts towards AMR awareness and AMS education dissemination. Both partners agreed to work together on, building of National Surveillance Program; development of AMS Guidelines and Roll Out AMS Educational Program in Targeted Hospitals.