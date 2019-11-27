UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Antibiotic Awareness Week

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:06 PM

World Antibiotic Awareness Week

Interactive Dialogue with Health Reporters and Writers

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019) On the World Antibiotic Awareness Week (18-24 Nov 2019), a group of health reporters and writers participated in an interactive dialogue with experts on infectious diseases and for a better understanding of the threat of antimicrobial resistance in the country. The writers were informed about the severity of the issues in Pakistan and what measures are required to tackle the situation.

The doctors panel included: Dr. Muhammad Osama Rehman Khalid, Dr. Azizulllah Khan Dhillo and Dr. Sunil Kumar Dodani; each of the practitioners elaborated on the reasons why there is acute antimicrobial resistance in the country and called for countrywide awareness of redressing this problem. The media engaged the panelists and discussed several other aspects including the availability of antibiotics openly at pharmacies, a practice of self-prescription.

The purpose of the workshop was to understand why the World Antibiotic Awareness was important, what is an antibiotic and how resistance occurs, why resistance is increasing and why the rational use of antibiotics is necessary; in addition to how AMS education can help to minimize emergence of resistance.

Dr. Bushra Jamil of the Medical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP) also spoke and explained the rationale on how the society collaborates with industry partners to create an awareness.

Country Manager Pfizer Pakista Syed Wajih said, “We at, Pfizer are fully aware of this important issue of AMR and have been working with relevant stakeholders to make our contribution towards managing it. On World Antibiotic Awareness Week 2019, we are pleased to partner with MMIDSP & Medical Stake holders, which is leading the way for creating awareness on AMR in Pakistan. Pfizer core values remain focused on our patient’s wellness, and we are working together on projects that positively impact overall health in Pakistan.”

Recently, Pfizer Pakistan signed an MoU with MMIDSP to collaborate the efforts towards AMR awareness and AMS education dissemination. Both partners agreed to work together on, building of National Surveillance Program; development of AMS Guidelines and Roll Out AMS Educational Program in Targeted Hospitals.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education 2019 Media Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s Championship agai ..

11 minutes ago

Extension in tenure of Army Chief: Why PTI withdre ..

22 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange is giving away prizes worth P ..

26 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Guinea-Bissau ..

26 minutes ago

Facebook to play active role in Elimination of Vio ..

33 minutes ago

Over 375,000 Afghans displaced due to fighting so ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.