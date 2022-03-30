World Autism Awareness Day to be mark on April 2

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 05:07 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) ::World Autism Awareness Day will be observed on Appril 2 Saturday in Sukkur to increase people's awareness about people, especially children, with autism.

The day often features educational events for teachers, health care workers and parents, as well as exhibitions showcasing work created by children with autism.

In this connection, an event will be organized by a local non-government organization at district council hall Sukkur to mark the World Autism Awareness Day.

