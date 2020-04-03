UrduPoint.com
World Bank Approves 26.9 Mln USD For Mongolia COVID-19 Response

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:57 PM

The World Bank has approved a total of 26.9 million U.S. dollars to help combat COVID-19 in Mongolia, the bank's office in Mongolia said Friday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):The World Bank has approved a total of 26.9 million U.S. dollars to help combat COVID-19 in Mongolia, the bank's office in Mongolia said Friday.

The financing was approved within the framework of the bank's COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Project.

The money will go toward the training of emergency medical staff and purchase of equipment and supplies, as well as the strengthening of COVID-19 diagnostic capacity across the country, according to the bank.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic clearly calls for strengthening the preparedness and resilience of health systems to respond to such crisis situations," said Andrei Mikhnev, World Bank country manager for Mongolia.

He expressed confidence that the project would not only provide immediate support to address the COVID-19 pandemic, but also benefit Mongolia's health sector in the longer term.

As of Friday, a total of 14 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. All cases are imported ones.

