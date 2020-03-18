UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Commits 100 Mln USD To Help Philippines Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:49 PM

World Bank commits 100 mln USD to help Philippines fight COVID-19 pandemic

The World Bank has earmarked a 100-million-U.S. dollar fast-track loan to help the Philippines fight COVID-19, the Philippine Department of Finance said

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):The World Bank has earmarked a 100-million-U.S. dollar fast-track loan to help the Philippines fight COVID-19, the Philippine Department of Finance said.

The fiance department said in a statement released on Wednesday the funds will enable the Department of Health (DOH) to procure personal protective equipment for health care workers, along with testing and laboratory materials, quarantine areas, isolation rooms and other essential equipment to contain the spread of the viral disease.

The funds under the World Bank's Fast Track COVID-19 Facility can be made available to the DOH in a matter of weeks, the DOH said in the statement.

The Philippines now has 193 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 14 deaths.

The DOH said that seven patients have recovered from the viral disease.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte's economic team unveiled a package of priority actions initially worth 27.1 billion pesos (roughly 529 million U.S. dollars) to help frontliners fight the pandemic and provide economic relief to people and sectors affected by the virus-induced slowdown in economic activity.

The finance department said the package consists of government initiatives to better equip the health authorities in fighting COVID-19 and also for the relief and recovery efforts for infected people and the various sectors now reeling from the adverse impact of the lethal pathogen.

Related Topics

Loan World Bank Dollar Philippines From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Be Fit, Be Safe” ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches to 245 case ..

11 minutes ago

1 in 2 respondents of a global survey believe that ..

30 minutes ago

Samsung expects chip demand to grow this year

2 minutes ago

Number of Portugal's COVID-19 Cases Nears 450 - He ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Pro ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.