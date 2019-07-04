World Blood Donor Day observed

Blood donation is a noble cause that helps save lives while an individual not only saves someone else's life but also improves his or her health as well

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Blood donation is a noble cause that helps save lives while an individual not only saves someone else's life but also improves his or her health as well.

It was stated by Medical Superintendent Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Dr Rafique Akhtar while addressing a seminar held at the hospital in connection with World Blood Donor Day on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the youth to donate blood and work voluntarily for increasing awareness among the people regarding blood donation.

The MS said that steps were being taken to provide best facilities to the patients at the hospital ,adding patient welfare society would be made functional with the cooperation of philanthropists to help the needy.

On the occasion,he lauded the services of Lieutenant General (R) Mustafa Akbar Khan who donated blood for 152 times at the age of 80 years.