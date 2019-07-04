UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Blood Donor Day Observed

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:49 PM

World Blood Donor Day observed

Blood donation is a noble cause that helps save lives while an individual not only saves someone else's life but also improves his or her health as well

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Blood donation is a noble cause that helps save lives while an individual not only saves someone else's life but also improves his or her health as well.

It was stated by Medical Superintendent Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Dr Rafique Akhtar while addressing a seminar held at the hospital in connection with World Blood Donor Day on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the youth to donate blood and work voluntarily for increasing awareness among the people regarding blood donation.

The MS said that steps were being taken to provide best facilities to the patients at the hospital ,adding patient welfare society would be made functional with the cooperation of philanthropists to help the needy.

On the occasion,he lauded the services of Lieutenant General (R) Mustafa Akbar Khan who donated blood for 152 times at the age of 80 years.

Related Topics

World Benazir Bhutto Best Blood

Recent Stories

ASI killed in road accident in Faisalabad

2 seconds ago

Two accused granted hearing exemption

4 seconds ago

Price control top priority: Commissioner Lahore

5 seconds ago

French shares gain 0.75 pct on Wednesday

7 seconds ago

KP Excise collects Rs3456 million taxes during 201 ..

10 minutes ago

Afghanistan v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.