World Blood Donor Day observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, World Blood Donor Day was observed in Sukkur here on Monday with aim to spread awareness about the significance of blood donation and to recognize the contribution of voluntary unpaid blood donors in saving lives.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sukkur Blood and Drugs hospital, Dr Naeem Ahmed has said the day also provided an opportunity to call action to governments and national health authorities to provide adequate resources and put into place systems and infrastructures to increase the collection of blood from voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors.