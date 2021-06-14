UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Blood Donor Day Observed In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:43 PM

World Blood Donor Day observed in Sukkur

Like other parts of the country, World Blood Donor Day was observed in Sukkur here on Monday with aim to spread awareness about the significance of blood donation and to recognize the contribution of voluntary unpaid blood donors in saving lives

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, World Blood Donor Day was observed in Sukkur here on Monday with aim to spread awareness about the significance of blood donation and to recognize the contribution of voluntary unpaid blood donors in saving lives.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sukkur Blood and Drugs hospital, Dr Naeem Ahmed has said the day also provided an opportunity to call action to governments and national health authorities to provide adequate resources and put into place systems and infrastructures to increase the collection of blood from voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors.

Related Topics

World Drugs Sukkur From Blood

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali opts to play remaining matches of PSL 6

4 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Top-Notch INBook X1 Laptop Series

14 minutes ago

A 'new day' in Israel after Netanyahu unseated

3 minutes ago

DBA Muzaffargarh launched shuttle service for lawy ..

4 minutes ago

Four held with narcotics in sialkot

4 minutes ago

Seminar on 'Road Safety & Anti-Narcotics' held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.