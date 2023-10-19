Open Menu

World Breast Cancer Day: Oncologist Urges Early Detection To Save Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 11:09 PM

World Breast Cancer Day: Oncologist urges early detection to save lives

On World Breast Cancer Day, oncologist Sadia Babar has emphasized the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes and saving lives

On World Breast Cancer Day, oncologist Sadia Babar has emphasized the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes and saving lives.

"Empowering women to take control of their breast health through self-examination is a pivotal step," she said. "This is especially important for women with risk factors such as age, family history, hormone replacement therapy, and lifestyle choices."

She noted that lack of awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection is a major obstacle in Pakistan, where the annual incidence of new cases is 90,000.

When detected early, the survival rate is over 98%, but delayed diagnosis is the Primary cause of high mortality rates.

She stressed the need for education about breast health to make significant progress in the battle against breast cancer.

World Breast Cancer Day is commemorated on October 19 each year to raise awareness and promote timely diagnosis and treatment. It is part of the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a global campaign to shed light on the impact of breast cancer.

Approximately one in eight women worldwide is affected by breast cancer during their lifetime.

More Stories From Health