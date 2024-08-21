World Breastfeeding Month Celebrates At HMC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 09:35 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Nutrition Cell of the Health Department, in collaboration with UNICEF and the Department of Pediatrics at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), organized a seminar to celebrate World Breastfeeding Month.
The event was attended by prominent figures, including Chief Guest Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Director Nutrition Dr Fazal Majeed, UNICEF representatives, and members of the Pakistan Pediatric Association.
Speakers emphasized the importance of breastfeeding, highlighting it as the child’s first immunization and essential for mental and physical development.
They advocated for exclusive breastfeeding for two years, as supported by Quran and Hadith, and urged a three-year gap between births for better family planning.
Concerns were raised about the rising use of formula milk, with a call for legislation to curb its excessive consumption.
A Kangaroo mother care centre was also inaugurated at HMC, focusing on immediate post-birth breastfeeding. Additionally, the foundation stone for a day care center for hospital staff was laid. The seminar concluded with the distribution of shields to the speakers.
