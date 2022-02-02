World Cancer awareness day on Feb 4

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :World Cancer Day will be observed on February 4 (Friday) here to create awareness regarding the severe implications of cancer, the causes, the rectifications and also removal of myths about cancer.

The day aims to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

World Cancer Day was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008.

The Primary goal of the World Cancer Day is to significantly reduce death and illness caused by cancer by 2020.

Deaths from cancer worldwide are projected to continue rising, with an estimated 13.1 million deaths in 2030.

This occurrence of 1.5 million pre-mature cancer deaths could be prevented per year if targets set to reduce NCDs are met by 2025.