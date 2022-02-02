UrduPoint.com

World Cancer Awareness Day On Feb 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 03:13 PM

World Cancer awareness day on Feb 4

World Cancer Day will be observed on February 4 (Friday) here to create awareness regarding the severe implications of cancer, the causes, the rectifications and also removal of myths about cancer

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :World Cancer Day will be observed on February 4 (Friday) here to create awareness regarding the severe implications of cancer, the causes, the rectifications and also removal of myths about cancer.

The day aims to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

World Cancer Day was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008.

The Primary goal of the World Cancer Day is to significantly reduce death and illness caused by cancer by 2020.

Deaths from cancer worldwide are projected to continue rising, with an estimated 13.1 million deaths in 2030.

This occurrence of 1.5 million pre-mature cancer deaths could be prevented per year if targets set to reduce NCDs are met by 2025.

Related Topics

World February 2020 Cancer From Million

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Immediate Cessat ..

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Immediate Cessation of Military Clashes in Gui ..

24 minutes ago
 Russia plans no new virus rules despite case recor ..

Russia plans no new virus rules despite case records

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX back to sky thr ..

Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX back to sky three years after tragic crash

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Saturday

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Saturday

2 minutes ago
 Different organizations planned to hold rallies on ..

Different organizations planned to hold rallies on Kashmir Day in Sukkur

2 minutes ago
 More COVID-19 cases confirmed as Tonga starts nati ..

More COVID-19 cases confirmed as Tonga starts nationwide lockdown

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>