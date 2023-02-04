World Cancer day awareness walk taken-out in Larkana

An awareness walk was organized here on Saturday by the Larkana Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy (LINAR) Larkana of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Cancer Hospital, in connection with "World Cancer Day" and to create mass awareness against Cancer

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :An awareness walk was organized here on Saturday by the Larkana Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy (LINAR) Larkana of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Cancer Hospital, in connection with "World Cancer Day" and to create mass awareness against Cancer.

The day is observed this year to raise awareness among the masses about issues relating to Cancer and to aware the public about the growing spread of cancer disease, its symptoms and its preventive measures. Pakistan is also facing the spread of this deadly disease.

The walk started from CMC Children Hospital Larkana that marched all the important thoroughfares of Larkana city and concluded in front of LINAR Hospital Larkana city.

The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans against Cancer. Pamphlets about cancer awareness were also distributed during the walk.

The walk was led by the Director, LINAR Professor Abdul Samad Sheikh, Head of Oncology Dr. Iram Naz, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, While the walk was largely participated by the doctors, notables, social workers, para-medics, staff of LINAR Larkana and others.

The theme of World Cancer Day 2023 is "Close the Care Gap", focusing on the World Cancer Declaration: "Dispel damaging myths and misconceptions about cancer. The main objective of the Jesus theme is to focus more attention on risk engagement and opportunities on a global scale".

Addressing the rally Director, LINAR Professor Abdul Samad Sheikh said that LINAR has the latest laboratory technology which is certified from Bio-Red Laboratory of the US.

He added that cancer disease patients are treated by Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy.

Director LINAR informed that LINAR Mammography tests are being conducted for diagnosing breast cancer in women.

Speaking on the Occasion, Dr. Iram Naz said that,"Without concerted efforts and a persistent campaign, it is not possible at all to eliminate the recurring infections that continue to plague us." Dr. Iram Naz, while sharing data on the five-year study conducted by the Agha Khan University as well as by independent researchers, says that in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana and Quetta, the most prevalent of all the diseases has been breast cancer among females.

Director, LINAR Professor Abdul Samad Sheikh and others also distributed fruit among the patients in the LINAR Hospital.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, Radio Pakistan Larkana broadcasted a lecture program in which Director, LINAR Professor Abdul Samad Sheikh and Dr. Hafizullah Soomro, answered the questions and said that cancer is a curable disease, to avoid cancer, regular exercise should be done daily and spicy food should be avoided.