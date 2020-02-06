World Cancer Day marked

A walk to fight against cancer outside the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Sukkur held to mark World Cancer Day here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :A walk to fight against cancer outside the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Sukkur held to mark World Cancer Day here on Thursday.

A large number of students, teachers, civil society representatives, citizens, doctors, medical and nursing and cancer patients participated in the walk.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with encouraging slogans for cancer patients and awareness quotes.

Principal, Mahar Medical College, Dr Aftab Soomro said that cancer was very serious disease, but it could be avoided by adopting healthy lifestyle and indulging in physical activities and exercises.

He stressed on the need for quitting smoking and use of all kinds of tobacco that is a root-cause of many types of cancers.

DHO Sukkur Dr Muneer Mangrio said breast cancer prevalence in Pakistan is higher than entire Asia.

However there is no specific data of total cancer patients in Pakistan as there is no centralized cancer registry.

He emphasized on self-examination for breast cancer. If women feel any lump then they should consult their doctor for further diagnosis and treatment, he said.

Dr Ghulam Hyder Rind Dr Shahid Mirani and other health experts told the participants that cancer is 90 percent curable if it is timely diagnosed. "Treatment is more successful today than ever," they remarked.

They emphasized that once cancer is diagnosed it should be treated at multi-disciplinary facility because cancer treatment is not the job of a single doctor.

Dr Ghulam Hyder Rind urged for living a simple life, consuming simple and healthy food and doing regular exercise to prevent cancer and many other dreaded diseases.