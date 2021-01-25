UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Cancer Day To Be Observe On Feb 4th

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 02:13 PM

World Cancer Day to be observe on Feb 4th

World Cancer Day will be observed on 4th February across the world including Pakistan to create awareness regarding the severe implications of cancer, the causes, the rectifications and also removal of myths about cancer

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :World Cancer Day will be observed on 4th February across the world including Pakistan to create awareness regarding the severe implications of cancer, the causes, the rectifications and also removal of myths about cancer.

World Cancer Day to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

World Cancer Day was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008.

Deaths from cancer worldwide are projected to continue rising, with an estimated 13.1 million deaths in 2030.

This occurrence of 1.5 million pre-mature cancer deaths could be prevented per year if targets set to reduce NCDs are met by 2025.

Related Topics

Pakistan World February Cancer From Million

Recent Stories

US warships conduct exercises in South China Sea

1 minute ago

Provinces accomplish vaccinators training for COVI ..

1 minute ago

Australia to Invest $774Mln in Navy Weapons Develo ..

1 minute ago

OGRA invites fresh applications for new RLNG-based ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Akito Watabe takes third Lahti victory in Nordic C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.