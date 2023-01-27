World Cancer Day to mark on Feb 4th

Events,walks and other activities have been chalked out in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts of Sindh to mark World Cancer Day on February 4th (Saturday)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Events,walks and other activities have been chalked out in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts of Sindh to mark World Cancer Day on February 4th (Saturday).

Some 148,000 cases of cancer are reported in Pakistan every year, media coordinator, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Moona Bhutto, said this while talking to APP here Friday. She said over 100,000 cancer-related deaths, 48,000 men and 52,000 women and a prevalence of more than 350,000 living cancer patients were reported in the past five years.

She said cancer generally affects the elderly and is called sporadic, which means the more you age the higher the chances of acquiring the ailment, but has no restrictions for race, nationality, gender, or colour and may also affect the young, she added.

We have also arranged a walk in the Mahar Medical College on Saturday at 10am, she said, adding that the walk will be attended by students, paramedic staff and citizens.