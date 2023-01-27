UrduPoint.com

World Cancer Day To Mark On Feb 4th

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 08:05 PM

World Cancer Day to mark on Feb 4th

Events,walks and other activities have been chalked out in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts of Sindh to mark World Cancer Day on February 4th (Saturday)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Events,walks and other activities have been chalked out in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts of Sindh to mark World Cancer Day on February 4th (Saturday).

Some 148,000 cases of cancer are reported in Pakistan every year, media coordinator, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Moona Bhutto, said this while talking to APP here Friday. She said over 100,000 cancer-related deaths, 48,000 men and 52,000 women and a prevalence of more than 350,000 living cancer patients were reported in the past five years.

She said cancer generally affects the elderly and is called sporadic, which means the more you age the higher the chances of acquiring the ailment, but has no restrictions for race, nationality, gender, or colour and may also affect the young, she added.

We have also arranged a walk in the Mahar Medical College on Saturday at 10am, she said, adding that the walk will be attended by students, paramedic staff and citizens.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Young Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur February May Women Cancer Media Race

Recent Stories

Stock markets fluctuate as US inflation eases

Stock markets fluctuate as US inflation eases

18 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosatom Hopes to Reach Agreement With Arg ..

Russia's Rosatom Hopes to Reach Agreement With Argentina on Safe Nuclear Waste M ..

2 minutes ago
 All means to be utilized for provision of better h ..

All means to be utilized for provision of better health facilities in hospitals: ..

3 minutes ago
 Entry Test for admissions in SAU to be held on Jan ..

Entry Test for admissions in SAU to be held on Jan 29

3 minutes ago
 Rome's Appian Way eyes UNESCO status

Rome's Appian Way eyes UNESCO status

3 minutes ago
 24 Emirati graduate from Oxford’s Leadership Dev ..

24 Emirati graduate from Oxford’s Leadership Development Programme

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.