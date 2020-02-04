World Currently 'not In A Pandemic' Of China Virus: WHO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:27 PM
Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Tuesday that the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, which has spread from China to two dozen countries, does not yet constitute a "pandemic".
"Currently we are not in a pandemic," Sylvie Briand, head of WHO's Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, told reporters in Geneva.