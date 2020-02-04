World currently 'not in a pandemic' of China virus: WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, which has spread from China to two dozen countries, does not yet constitute a "pandemic"

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Tuesday that the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, which has spread from China to two dozen countries, does not yet constitute a "pandemic".

"Currently we are not in a pandemic," Sylvie Briand, head of WHO's Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, told reporters in Geneva.