UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Currently 'not In A Pandemic' Of China Virus: WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:27 PM

World currently 'not in a pandemic' of China virus: WHO

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, which has spread from China to two dozen countries, does not yet constitute a "pandemic"

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Tuesday that the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, which has spread from China to two dozen countries, does not yet constitute a "pandemic".

"Currently we are not in a pandemic," Sylvie Briand, head of WHO's Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, told reporters in Geneva.

Related Topics

World China Geneva From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

16 minutes ago

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

16 minutes ago

UVAS observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

20 minutes ago

OIC Delegation Concludes Mission to the Philippine ..

20 minutes ago

Outcomes of the 57th BoG meeting

27 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed with nationa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.