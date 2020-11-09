World Diabetes Day marks in Sukkur

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with collaboration of health department Sukkur on Monday organized number of events on Monday to mark the World Diabetes Day in befitting manner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with collaboration of health department Sukkur on Monday organized number of events on Monday to mark the World Diabetes Day in befitting manner.

With an aim to create more awareness about the diabetes and educate maximum people in this regard in a friendly environment, different programs have been designed for participation of civil society.

n this connection a walk was also arranged at Mahar Medical College Sukkur where in people from cross section of society including those from medical profession, politicians and representatives of print and electronic media enthusiastically participated.

The walk started from Anwar Paracha Government hospital and and culminated at Sukkur blood bank hospital. Principal MMC Dr Aftab Soomro led the walk along with the participants.