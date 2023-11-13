World Diabetes Day to be marked tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) World Diabetes Day would be marked tomorrow (November 14, 2023), around the world including Pakistan.

The day-marking was established by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to address the rising concerns about diabetes. It focuses on raising awareness about diabetes, its risk factors, and the importance of early diagnosis and effective management.

This year it falls on Tuesday (tomorrow), providing an opportunity for a week of diabetes awareness activities and initiatives.

Noted Diabetes expert Dr. Khadija Irfan told APP that diabetes is a metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar levels. It is also a leading cause of blindness, amputation, heart disease, and kidney disease. Besides causing severe medical issues, the condition also causes millions of premature deaths each year, she said, adding that diabetes has become one of the leading causes of death around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that 1.6 million people died from diabetes in 2016, and by the year 2045, approximately 629 million adults will have diabetes.