Open Menu

World Diabetes Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 08:47 PM

World Diabetes Day to be marked tomorrow

World Diabetes Day would be marked tomorrow (November 14, 2023), around the world including Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) World Diabetes Day would be marked tomorrow (November 14, 2023), around the world including Pakistan.

The day-marking was established by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to address the rising concerns about diabetes. It focuses on raising awareness about diabetes, its risk factors, and the importance of early diagnosis and effective management.

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on November 14th.

This year it falls on Tuesday (tomorrow), providing an opportunity for a week of diabetes awareness activities and initiatives.

Noted Diabetes expert Dr. Khadija Irfan told APP that diabetes is a metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar levels. It is also a leading cause of blindness, amputation, heart disease, and kidney disease. Besides causing severe medical issues, the condition also causes millions of premature deaths each year, she said, adding that diabetes has become one of the leading causes of death around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that 1.6 million people died from diabetes in 2016, and by the year 2045, approximately 629 million adults will have diabetes.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Died November 2016 From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Enmity claims two lives

Enmity claims two lives

2 minutes ago
 Father arrested over filicide

Father arrested over filicide

2 minutes ago
 5,219 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded in one mon ..

5,219 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded in one month

15 minutes ago
 Four dacoits arrested with motorcycles, weapons

Four dacoits arrested with motorcycles, weapons

16 minutes ago
 Two drug pushers held with 5kg Hashish

Two drug pushers held with 5kg Hashish

16 minutes ago
 Action against Marriage Act’s violations in full ..

Action against Marriage Act’s violations in full swing

16 minutes ago
DBFB releases Rs 38.8 mln to 1,794 applicants

DBFB releases Rs 38.8 mln to 1,794 applicants

16 minutes ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fined

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fined

17 minutes ago
 Smog intensifying again as rain impact reduces

Smog intensifying again as rain impact reduces

27 minutes ago
 SC imposes Rs 1 mln fine on Punjab Govt for acquir ..

SC imposes Rs 1 mln fine on Punjab Govt for acquiring land without owner's permi ..

28 minutes ago
 Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention hel ..

Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention held

28 minutes ago
 9 arrested during raid at gambling den

9 arrested during raid at gambling den

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Health