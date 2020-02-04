World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: WHO chief

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The dramatic measures taken by China to rein in the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak have prevented significant spread abroad, providing a "window of opportunity" to halt transmission, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

The chance was there because of "the strong measures China is taking at the epicentre... Let's not miss this window of opportunity," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a technical briefing on the virus to the UN agency's executive board.