World Health Assembly Continues In Geneva
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 02:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) continued in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday and will run until May 28.
It is the first in-person Health Assembly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The assembly is being attended by health ministers from around the world including health leadership and experts.
Pakistan's Federal Minister of Health Abdul Qadir Patel is attending the assembly with a high-level delegation from the Health Ministry.
The delegation includes Secretary Health Amir Ashraf Khawaja and Director General Health Rana Safdar.
The delegation will debrief the assembly on Pakistan's Covid-19 response besides meeting with other world leaders and discussing important health initiatives. Mutual discussions on health projects will also be part of the meetings.