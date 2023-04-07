World Health Day observed across country

Like other parts of the globe, the World Health Day was also observed in Pakistan on Friday to create awareness in the public about the importance of the day and the prevention and treatment aspects of various medical complications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the World Health Day was also observed in Pakistan on Friday to create awareness in the public about the importance of the day and the prevention and treatment aspects of various medical complications.

Various activities were arranged by public and private organizations to mark the day across the country which is celebrated annually to draw attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world.

Speakers in these events spoke about raising awareness about the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of people.

The theme for the day this year is 'Health for all'. This year, World Health Day marks WHO's 75th anniversary and it presents an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved the quality of life during the last seven decades.

The history of World Health Day is directly linked to the formation of the World Health Organization. Officials of Brazil and China proposed the creation of an international health organization back in December 1945.

The idea was the formation of an organization that is all-encompassing and absolutely independent from any government powers.

The constitution of the World Health Organization was approved half a year later in July 1946 in New York. The constitution entered into force on April 7, 1948, as 61 countries signed an agreement for the inception of the NGO.

As one of the first official acts of WHO, they created the celebration of World Health Day. It was first observed on July 22, 1949, but the date was later changed to April 7.

Since its formation, the U.N. agency has played a leading role in multiple public health achievements, including the eradication of smallpox and the development of an Ebola vaccine.

More recently the WHO was a key player in the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) scheme, which gave low-to-middle-income countries equitable access to coronavirus vaccines and tests.

Currently, the Geneva-based WHO has 194 member states and 150 field offices worldwide.