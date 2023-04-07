Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

World Health Day Observed Across Country

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 10:08 PM

World Health Day observed across country

Like other parts of the globe, the World Health Day was also observed in Pakistan on Friday to create awareness in the public about the importance of the day and the prevention and treatment aspects of various medical complications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the World Health Day was also observed in Pakistan on Friday to create awareness in the public about the importance of the day and the prevention and treatment aspects of various medical complications.

Various activities were arranged by public and private organizations to mark the day across the country which is celebrated annually to draw attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world.

Speakers in these events spoke about raising awareness about the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of people.

The theme for the day this year is 'Health for all'. This year, World Health Day marks WHO's 75th anniversary and it presents an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved the quality of life during the last seven decades.

The history of World Health Day is directly linked to the formation of the World Health Organization. Officials of Brazil and China proposed the creation of an international health organization back in December 1945.

The idea was the formation of an organization that is all-encompassing and absolutely independent from any government powers.

The constitution of the World Health Organization was approved half a year later in July 1946 in New York. The constitution entered into force on April 7, 1948, as 61 countries signed an agreement for the inception of the NGO.

As one of the first official acts of WHO, they created the celebration of World Health Day. It was first observed on July 22, 1949, but the date was later changed to April 7.

Since its formation, the U.N. agency has played a leading role in multiple public health achievements, including the eradication of smallpox and the development of an Ebola vaccine.

More recently the WHO was a key player in the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) scheme, which gave low-to-middle-income countries equitable access to coronavirus vaccines and tests.

Currently, the Geneva-based WHO has 194 member states and 150 field offices worldwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan World China New York Brazil April July December All From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China, France Back Diplomatic Solution to Iranian ..

China, France Back Diplomatic Solution to Iranian Nuclear Issue - Declaration

1 minute ago
 Religious scholar says Ramazan unifies Islamic Umm ..

Religious scholar says Ramazan unifies Islamic Ummah in belief, thought & practi ..

6 minutes ago
 8 killed, 1,245 injured in 1,192 accidents in Punj ..

8 killed, 1,245 injured in 1,192 accidents in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Punjab police approves promotion of 59 employees

Punjab police approves promotion of 59 employees

6 minutes ago
 Policemen awarded with cash, commendation certific ..

Policemen awarded with cash, commendation certificates

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Spring Offensive to Show Whether Crimea ..

Ukrainian Spring Offensive to Show Whether Crimea Off Table for Kiev - US Congre ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.