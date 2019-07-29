UrduPoint.com
World Hepatitis Day Celebrated

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:25 PM

World Hepatitis day celebrated

Health Directorate of Merged Areas Monday celebrated World Hepatitis Day to create awareness among masses in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Health Directorate of Merged Areas Monday celebrated World Hepatitis Day to create awareness among masses in this regard.

A walk for awareness raising and priority setting of addressing timely screening for Hepatitis and ensuring its timely addressed.

The walk was arranged by the Project Manager Hepatitis Program Dr.

Hayat Sahibzada in collaboration with Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan (G) Limited, said a press release.

Dr. Kalim Ullah Khan Director Health Services, Dr. Ishaq Deputy Director Admin and staff from Greenstar and Hepatitis control program participated in the awareness walk.

It was shared with the forum that 290 million people across the world did not know that they were living with viral hepatitis. Unless detected and treated it can cause liver disease, cirrhosis and liver cancer.

