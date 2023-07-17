Open Menu

World Hepatitis Day To Be Marked On July 28

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

World Hepatitis Day to be marked on July 28

World Hepatitis Day will be marked on July 28 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan to promote awareness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :World Hepatitis Day will be marked on July 28 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan to promote awareness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver.

Viral hepatitis is a major global health threat with an estimated 296 million people living with chronic hepatitis B and 58 million people living with chronic hepatitis C worldwide in 2019.

World Hepatitis Day is observed annually on July 28, the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg (1925-2011).

Dr. Blumberg discovered the hepatitis B virus in 1967 and two years later developed the first hepatitis B vaccine and for these achievements won the Nobel prize.

According to WHO report, there are around 12 million people in Pakistan, suffering from Hepatitis B or C.

Pakistan and Egypt bear 80 percent of the disease burden and within Pakistan, bringing each year 150 000 new cases. The majority of people catch this infection in health care settings without being aware of it, WHO report reveals.

World Hepatitis Day is one of eight official disease-specific world health days designated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Tehseen Riaz from Jinnah Hospital here told APP that annual observance focuses attention on the huge impact of viral hepatitis infection globally, adding with more than 350 million people worldwide living with either chronic hepatitis B or C.

Organizations and bodies around the world use World Hepatitis Day to raise awareness of the problem and what needs to be done to strengthen efforts in prevention, screening and control of viral hepatitis, he informed.

Organizations such as the United Nations (UN) and the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA) work with individuals and community groups to promote awareness, raising campaigns worldwide about hepatitis.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Egypt Alliance July 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed Alhammadi scoops second silver at World Pa ..

Mohamed Alhammadi scoops second silver at World Para Athletics Championships in ..

2 minutes ago
 Power outages badly impacts business activities: N ..

Power outages badly impacts business activities: Nizam Arain

25 minutes ago
 Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's ..

Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's Maduro - Novak

25 minutes ago
 Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Goo ..

Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Google's Online File Scanner

25 minutes ago
 PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

25 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue Wi ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue With US

29 minutes ago
Traffic police directed for enhanced public servic ..

Traffic police directed for enhanced public services and convenience to citizens ..

29 minutes ago
 NEPRA celebrates women leadership

NEPRA celebrates women leadership

18 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city cou ..

Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city council

18 minutes ago
 Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population ' ..

Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population 'Well-Documented' - UN

18 minutes ago
 Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

18 minutes ago
 KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 ..

KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 terrorists, POs in last six m ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health