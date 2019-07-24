UrduPoint.com
World Hepatitis Day To Be Marked On July 28

Like other pats of the globe,World Hepatitis Day will be marked on July 28(Sunday) including Pakistan to promote awareness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver

One way of preventing hepatitis is to get a vaccine against the disease before travelling.

Organizations such as the United Nations and the World Hepatitis Alliance work with individuals and community groups to promote awareness raising campaigns worldwide about hepatitis.

Information about World Hepatitis Day is usually distributed via social media, newspapers, posters, and through the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

Hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver and can be caused by different things.

One of the most common causes of chronic (long-term) hepatitis is viral infection. According to the World Hepatitis Alliance, about 500 million people are currently infected with chronic hepatitis B or C and 1 in 3 people have been exposed to one or both viruses.

The World Hepatitis Alliance first launched World Hepatitis Day in 2008. Following on, the UN declared official recognition of this event in 2010.

