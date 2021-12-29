World hits record number of Covid cases in a week: AFP tally

The world hit a record number of Covid infections in a seven-day period, with more than 935,000 cases detected on average each day between 22-28 December, according to an AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The world hit a record number of Covid infections in a seven-day period, with more than 935,000 cases detected on average each day between 22-28 December, according to an AFP tally.

The figures, the highest since the virus first emerged at the end of 2019, are based on tolls given daily by health authorities in each country.