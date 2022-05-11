World Insights: WHO rules out COVID-19 vaccines side effects as causes of concerning unknown hepatitis in children

Since a new kind of acute hepatitis of unknown origin among children was first reported last month in Britain, around 300 cases have been reported in over 20 countries, drawing great concern from health officials and parents

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) --:Since a new kind of acute hepatitis of unknown origin among children was first reported last month in Britain, around 300 cases have been reported in over 20 countries, drawing great concern from health officials and parents.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has alerted physicians worldwide to watch out such unusual cases of hepatitis, and is working closely with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as well as affected countries, to support ongoing investigations, including lab testing.

"With continued new notifications of recent onset cases, together with more extensive case searching in other countries, it is very likely that more cases will be detected before the cause can be confirmed and more specific control and prevention measures can be implemented," said the WHO.