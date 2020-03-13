World Kidney Day marks in Sukkur

Marking World Kidney Day, the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Chablani Centre Sukkur organized an event mainly featuring public awareness here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Marking World Kidney Day, the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Chablani Centre Sukkur organized an event mainly featuring public awareness here on Friday.

Director, SIUT Sukkur, Dr Iqbal Daudpoto said that World Kidney Day was an international annual event observed across the globe for creating awareness about the diagnosis, treatment options and more importantly prevention of kidney diseases.

He said that the leading causes of chronic kidney diseases were primarily diabetes, kidney glomerular diseases and high blood pressure.

Other causes are excessive use of pain killers, some Hakmat medicines, genetic disorders by birth defects, stone disease, infections, environmental pollution and unhygienic conditions and older age, he added.

Dr Azhar Ali Shah, Dr Tufail Soomro, Dr Shehla Wali, Dialectologist Dr Farhan Baloch and others spoke on the occasion.

A large number of people participated in the event and availed the facilities.