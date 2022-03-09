UrduPoint.com

World Kidney Day Observed

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 03:23 PM

Paediatric nephrologist Dr Iqbal Dawoodpota on Wednesday said that Kidney diseases affect millions of children across the world with some children born with kidney-related illnesses, He said this while addressing a seminar hosted by Sukkur SIUT center here

The event was held in the connection of World Kidney Day.

The event was held in the connection of World Kidney Day.

Dr Iqbal said"The symptoms for kidney diseases in children are often non-specific and harder to diagnose.This year`s theme, Kidney Diseases and Children, is meant to remind everyone that many renal diseases are developed early in life and are only diagnosed later and that regular checkups are hence very important." "Many of the kidney-related illnesses that are common in children are hereditary and of ten have no clear symptoms like passing of blood in urine, hypertension or swelling, the doctor said.

He added that many of the diseases diagnosed later in life develop because of risk factors that could have been detected in a patients childhood.

Surgeon Dr Abdul Saboor said"It is our responsibility to make the public aware of the importance of regular checkups, early diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases in children and to tell people about the risk factors that could lead to such illnesses in the future," he said.

"Toxic drugs and fake medicines are also one of the major causes of kidney damage," said Dr Soomro Speakers explained that kidney diseases were diagnosed by taking a thorough history, through detailed examinations and laboratory tests.Many kidney diseases could be treated if diagnosed on time, they added If not diagnosed on time, kidneys could be permanently damaged, which could be fatal. In case of kidney failure, patients who also suffer from high blood pressure and diabetes should see their doctors regularly and antibiotics dosage should be adjusted according to kidney function, they said.

They stressed the importance of events like Children Kidney Day and of raising awareness about kidney related illnesses.

Earlier, health experts of the region also highlighted the importance of the day.

>