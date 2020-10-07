UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Mental Health Day To Be Marked On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:39 PM

World Mental Health Day to be marked on Saturday

Like other parts of the globe,World Mental Health Day will be marked on Oct 10 across the globe including Pakistan with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe,World Mental Health Day will be marked on Oct 10 across the globe including Pakistan with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health.

The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

World Mental Health Day, which is supported by the United Nations (UN), is annually held on October 10 to raise public awareness about mental health issues worldwide. This event promotes open discussions on illnesses, as well as investments in prevention and treatment services.

Depression, including among young people, is a major mental health problem. World Mental Health Day promotes the awareness of such issues.

World Mental Health Day is observed in more than 100 countries on October 10 through local, regional and national World Mental Health Day commemorative events and programs. Activities include: Officials signing the World Mental Health Day proclamation.

Public service announcements.

Educational lectures and the distribution of research papers on mental health issues.

Awards to individuals or organizations who made significant contributions in improving mental health issues.

World Mental Health Day is an initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). The World Health Organization (WHO), which is the UN's directing and coordinating authority for health, supports this event. The Mental Health Foundation is another organization that is proactive in promoting World Mental Health Day.

Mental disorders affect nearly 12 percent of the world's population � about 450 million or one out of every four people around the world � will experience a mental illness that would benefit from diagnosis and treatment. WHO statistics for 2002 showed that 154 million people globally suffered from depression, which is a form of mental illness. According to WHO, mental health is defined as a state of well-being in which people realize their own potential, can cope with normal life stresses, can work productively, and can contribute to their community.

Mental health services lack human and financial resources in many countries, particularly low and middle income countries. More funding is needed to promote mental health to increase people's awareness of the issue. In response to making mental health a global priority, World Health Day was first celebrated in 1992 as an initiative of the WFMH, which has members and contacts in more than 150 countries. Each year the UN, through WHO, actively participates in promoting this event.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Young October Event All From Million Depression

Recent Stories

Babar Azam features in 26th edition of PCB Podcast

20 minutes ago

Construction of New Bakriyal city Balakot would s ..

1 minute ago

Man and woman shot dead for illicit relationship

13 minutes ago

Lebanese Parliamentary Talks to Form New Governmen ..

13 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi is a perfect T20 bowler: Shane Watso ..

13 minutes ago

Balakot citizens to observe 15th anniversary of ea ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.