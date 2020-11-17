World Prematurity Day marked with concern of rising preterm births

World Prematurity Day was marked on Tuesday across the globe including Pakistan with concern to note that the existing rate of preterm births rising from 5 to 18 percent in different countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :World Prematurity Day was marked on Tuesday across the globe including Pakistan with concern to note that the existing rate of preterm births rising from 5 to 18 percent in different countries.

The theme of the day was "Together for babies born too soon � Caring for the future".

Every year, an estimated 15 million babies in the world � one in every ten - were born before 37 weeks of pregnancy were completed. Preterm birth complications were the leading cause of death for children under five years of age.

In Pakistan, though collaborative efforts during last five years have helped reduce newborn mortality from 55 to 42 deaths per 1,000 live births, losing that many precious lives was unacceptable and a matter of national concern.

"Active involvement with long, direct periods of care and the physical and emotional closeness of baby and parents during birth, delivery and hospitalization could have great benefits on the short and long-term health of the baby," said Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

"Range of care during pregnancy, complete antenatal care, nutritious food, mental and psychosocial support to pregnant women and birth spacing can contribute to reduction in premature births." "Evidence based, high-quality treatment and care provided in a timely, people centered manner and by a well-trained, specialized multidisciplinary team and with safe staffing levels improve health outcomes of hospitalized babies.

" Provision of specific training and supportive supervision to advance skills and competencies, including safe use of WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) and IPC (Infection, Prevention and Control) facilities was extremely important," she added.

As the world was faced with the challenge of dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organization recommends that healthcare providers should enable mothers and infants to remain together and practice skin-to-skin contact, and rooming-in throughout the day and night, especially straight after birth during the establishment of breastfeeding, whether or not the mother or child has suspected, probable, or confirmed COVID-19.

UNICEF in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and provincial health departments has supported establishment of 17 Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) centres across the country (11 in Punjab, 3 in Sindh, 1 in KP, 1 in AJK and 1 in ICT). It has provided all the necessary equipment and materials to help train staff from Gynae/Obstetric and Neonatology units on Kangaroo Mother Care. KMC is one of the best options to provide care for premature babies in low income countries.