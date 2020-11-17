UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Prematurity Day Marked With Concern Of Rising Preterm Births

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:27 PM

World Prematurity Day marked with concern of rising preterm births

World Prematurity Day was marked on Tuesday across the globe including Pakistan with concern to note that the existing rate of preterm births rising from 5 to 18 percent in different countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :World Prematurity Day was marked on Tuesday across the globe including Pakistan with concern to note that the existing rate of preterm births rising from 5 to 18 percent in different countries.

The theme of the day was "Together for babies born too soon � Caring for the future".

Every year, an estimated 15 million babies in the world � one in every ten - were born before 37 weeks of pregnancy were completed. Preterm birth complications were the leading cause of death for children under five years of age.

In Pakistan, though collaborative efforts during last five years have helped reduce newborn mortality from 55 to 42 deaths per 1,000 live births, losing that many precious lives was unacceptable and a matter of national concern.

"Active involvement with long, direct periods of care and the physical and emotional closeness of baby and parents during birth, delivery and hospitalization could have great benefits on the short and long-term health of the baby," said Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

"Range of care during pregnancy, complete antenatal care, nutritious food, mental and psychosocial support to pregnant women and birth spacing can contribute to reduction in premature births." "Evidence based, high-quality treatment and care provided in a timely, people centered manner and by a well-trained, specialized multidisciplinary team and with safe staffing levels improve health outcomes of hospitalized babies.

" Provision of specific training and supportive supervision to advance skills and competencies, including safe use of WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) and IPC (Infection, Prevention and Control) facilities was extremely important," she added.

As the world was faced with the challenge of dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organization recommends that healthcare providers should enable mothers and infants to remain together and practice skin-to-skin contact, and rooming-in throughout the day and night, especially straight after birth during the establishment of breastfeeding, whether or not the mother or child has suspected, probable, or confirmed COVID-19.

UNICEF in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and provincial health departments has supported establishment of 17 Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) centres across the country (11 in Punjab, 3 in Sindh, 1 in KP, 1 in AJK and 1 in ICT). It has provided all the necessary equipment and materials to help train staff from Gynae/Obstetric and Neonatology units on Kangaroo Mother Care. KMC is one of the best options to provide care for premature babies in low income countries.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All From Best Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing Kho ..

20 seconds ago

OPPO showcases three concept products at INNO DAY ..

14 minutes ago

Quad camera for poster-level photography and a mas ..

15 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

15 minutes ago

UoS's four faculty members among top 2% scientists ..

3 minutes ago

Twitter CEO says no bias on platform against conse ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.