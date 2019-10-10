UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Sight Day: 90 % Eyes Diseases Curable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:34 PM

World Sight Day: 90 % eyes diseases curable

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha on Thursday said 90 per cent eye diseases were curable for which people should be sensitized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha on Thursday said 90 per cent eye diseases were curable for which people should be sensitized.

Speaking after a walk held in connection with the World Vision Day under the auspices of Ophthalmology Society of Pakistan in collaboration with NMU Ophthalmology Department Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha stated that one could judge vision difference of eyes by a simple test.

By closing eyes one by one with the help of a hand, one could easily judge the difference of visibility in two eyes, he said added that if one felt the difference, one must consult eyes specialist.

"Eyes are among the greatest blessings of Allah Almighty and we must take care of our eyesight," the VC said, adding that only those who were deprived of this blessing knew the value of vision.

He said: "If we ignore minor issues of eyes, these could turn into big ones after sometimes." Earlier, an awareness walk was also held from Main Gate of the Nishtar Hospital to Clock Tower of the NMU which was attended by good number of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

The participants were carrying banners inscribed with awareness messages in connection with day.

The day falls on the second Thursday of October to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment and the theme of this year is Vision First.

Related Topics

Pakistan World October From

Recent Stories

Quality cricket to bring quality rewards for playe ..

4 minutes ago

Russia keen on filling UAE’s food import demand, ..

6 minutes ago

Noorul Haq Qadri given task to meet JUI-F’s Chie ..

12 minutes ago

Kenya's Kipchoge ready to bust 2-hour marathon bar ..

2 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of 16 T Bollard Pull Pusher ..

17 minutes ago

Vladimir Putin to begin visit to UAE next week

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.