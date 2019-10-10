World Sight Day: 90 % eyes diseases curable

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha on Thursday said 90 per cent eye diseases were curable for which people should be sensitized.

Speaking after a walk held in connection with the World Vision Day under the auspices of Ophthalmology Society of Pakistan in collaboration with NMU Ophthalmology Department Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha stated that one could judge vision difference of eyes by a simple test.

By closing eyes one by one with the help of a hand, one could easily judge the difference of visibility in two eyes, he said added that if one felt the difference, one must consult eyes specialist.

"Eyes are among the greatest blessings of Allah Almighty and we must take care of our eyesight," the VC said, adding that only those who were deprived of this blessing knew the value of vision.

He said: "If we ignore minor issues of eyes, these could turn into big ones after sometimes." Earlier, an awareness walk was also held from Main Gate of the Nishtar Hospital to Clock Tower of the NMU which was attended by good number of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

The participants were carrying banners inscribed with awareness messages in connection with day.

The day falls on the second Thursday of October to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment and the theme of this year is Vision First.