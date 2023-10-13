Open Menu

World Sight Day Marked At Mianwali School

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 06:07 PM

World Sight Day marked at Mianwali school

A ceremony regarding the World Sight Day observance was held at the Government High School, Mianwali, in collaboration with the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences Mayo Hospital Lahore, here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) A ceremony regarding the World Sight Day observance was held at the Government High School, Mianwali, in collaboration with the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences Mayo Hospital Lahore, here on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer Education Authority Mianwali Ali Sher Samoor was the chief guest at the ceremony while Focal Person Special Education Muhammad Hafeez Khattak, In-charge blood bank Dr Sajjad Hussain, Dr Tooba, District Coordinator College of Ophthalmology Sher Bahadar besides students of special education school and people from all walks of life participated.

Speakers emphasised importance of raising awareness about global eye care and the need to protect one's eyes. They urged parents to reduce their children's mobile and TV screen time to ensure safety of their eyes. A speech competition was held among students from different schools. At the conclusion of the event, prizes were distributed among students.

Related Topics

Lahore World Education Mobile Bank Mianwali Event TV All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Government to participate in GITEX Globa ..

Abu Dhabi Government to participate in GITEX Global 2023

13 minutes ago
 'Nice to tick it off,' says Boult after 200th ODI ..

'Nice to tick it off,' says Boult after 200th ODI wicket

6 minutes ago
 ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, a leading platform for exc ..

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, a leading platform for exchanging experiences, promoting ..

13 minutes ago
 The major players in gaming industry

The major players in gaming industry

6 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorc ..

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

49 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could ..

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

30 minutes ago
Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

30 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

58 minutes ago
 Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

58 minutes ago
 Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

30 minutes ago
 Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

30 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Health