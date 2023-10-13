World Sight Day marked at Mianwali school

A ceremony regarding the World Sight Day observance was held at the Government High School, Mianwali, in collaboration with the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences Mayo Hospital Lahore, here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) A ceremony regarding the World Sight Day observance was held at the Government High School, Mianwali, in collaboration with the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences Mayo Hospital Lahore, here on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer Education Authority Mianwali Ali Sher Samoor was the chief guest at the ceremony while Focal Person Special Education Muhammad Hafeez Khattak, In-charge blood bank Dr Sajjad Hussain, Dr Tooba, District Coordinator College of Ophthalmology Sher Bahadar besides students of special education school and people from all walks of life participated.

Speakers emphasised importance of raising awareness about global eye care and the need to protect one's eyes. They urged parents to reduce their children's mobile and TV screen time to ensure safety of their eyes. A speech competition was held among students from different schools. At the conclusion of the event, prizes were distributed among students.