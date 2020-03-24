World TB Day 2020 being observed in a low-key manner

World TB Day 2020 being observed Tuesday, in a somewhat low-key manner due to the COVID-19 epidemic, does signify the need to urgently accelerate the TB response to save lives and end suffering

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :World TB Day 2020 being observed Tuesday, in a somewhat low-key manner due to the COVID-19 epidemic, does signify the need to urgently accelerate the TB response to save lives and end suffering.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Kazi, a senior healthcare expert talking to APP said our country that accounts for six (6%) percent of the global TB burden needs to bridge the gap in the numbers of missing TB cases exceeding 200,000.

Pakistan, he said develops around 560,000 new cases of the disease every year, out of these, roughly 360,000 cases are identified and mostly cured by the national and provincial TB control programs "Yet there are also 220,000 of the cases that go missing and infect other persons," said the seasoned doctor working for the cause of TB and Malaria elimination in the country.

Mentioning with concern that the proportion of latent TB infection without symptoms in the country is estimated at 30-40% of the overall population, he said no less than 50,000 people die annually due to TB.

"Most of the drug resistant TB cases in the country go undetected," he said.

In the given situation there was said to be an urgent need on part of public in general to avail the free diagnostic and treatment facilities established by the Federal and provincial governments on manifesting any symptoms of the disease.