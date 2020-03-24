UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World TB Day 2020 Being Observed In A Low-key Manner

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:01 PM

World TB Day 2020 being observed in a low-key manner

World TB Day 2020 being observed Tuesday, in a somewhat low-key manner due to the COVID-19 epidemic, does signify the need to urgently accelerate the TB response to save lives and end suffering

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :World TB Day 2020 being observed Tuesday, in a somewhat low-key manner due to the COVID-19 epidemic, does signify the need to urgently accelerate the TB response to save lives and end suffering.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Kazi, a senior healthcare expert talking to APP said our country that accounts for six (6%) percent of the global TB burden needs to bridge the gap in the numbers of missing TB cases exceeding 200,000.

Pakistan, he said develops around 560,000 new cases of the disease every year, out of these, roughly 360,000 cases are identified and mostly cured by the national and provincial TB control programs "Yet there are also 220,000 of the cases that go missing and infect other persons," said the seasoned doctor working for the cause of TB and Malaria elimination in the country.

Mentioning with concern that the proportion of latent TB infection without symptoms in the country is estimated at 30-40% of the overall population, he said no less than 50,000 people die annually due to TB.

"Most of the drug resistant TB cases in the country go undetected," he said.

In the given situation there was said to be an urgent need on part of public in general to avail the free diagnostic and treatment facilities established by the Federal and provincial governments on manifesting any symptoms of the disease.

Related Topics

World Doctor 2020

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

2 minutes ago

Govt failed to control Taftan Border to stop sprea ..

9 minutes ago

TRA publishes list of 22 online grocery apps

17 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

17 minutes ago

Olympic Torch Relay in Japan to Be Held Without To ..

1 minute ago

Baring Vostok's Calvey Has 'Catastrophic' Vitamin ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.