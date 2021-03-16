World TB Day Held In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:25 PM
The World Tuberculosis Day will be observed on March 22 and various public awareness raising programs will be organized in the district
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The World Tuberculosis Day will be observed on March 22 and various public awareness raising programs will be organized in the district.
District Coordinator TB Control Program, Dr. Sikandar will monitor all the activities,said district government spokesman.
An awareness raising walk will also be held with the participation of health department officials and members of civil society.